KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will not attend the party’s disciplinary board meeting tomorrow as he is still abroad, The Star reported today.

The newspaper cited the Opposition leader’s private secretary Ahmad Ikhwan Fadhli who said the disciplinary board was informed of Hamzah’s absence the same day he received the notice on February 7.

“The disciplinary board secretary acknowledged that Hamzah had informed them that he could not make it (to attend the meeting),” Ahmad Ikhwan told the newspaper.

According to Ahmad Ikhwan, Hamzah is in Sydney, Australia, to enrol his daughter at a university.

The disciplinary board will proceed on Thursday to hear cases involving several Bersatu division chiefs alleged to have breached party rules and reportedly aligned with Hamzah, including Jasin division chief Yadzil Yaakub and Johor Bahru division chief Datuk Zulkifli Bujang.

Hamzah was summoned over allegations of attempting to sabotage the party and tarnish the image of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Other division chiefs named are: Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), and Ramlan Meon (Tangga Batu).