PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — Murray Hunter and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) yesterday recorded a Consent Order before the High Court of Malaya at Shah Alam, in proceedings conducted online before Justice Noor Hayati Mat.

The order formalises the settlement of a defamation suit initiated by MCMC against Murray. The suit concerned defamatory statements against the commission and related parties on his online platforms.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC clarified that the Consent Order is an integral component of a comprehensive Settlement Agreement dated January 12, 2026, mutually agreed upon by both parties.

The Settlement Agreement also resolves related criminal proceedings against Murray in Thailand, which stemmed from the same publications.

“The Consent Order was entered following Murray Hunter’s public apology and removal of the said defamatory publications from his online platforms.

“Murray Hunter has also reaffirmed his undertaking in the Consent Order not to repeat the publication of the said defamatory statements or similar content concerning MCMC and related parties,” it said.

MCMC reiterated that it views the dissemination of false and defamatory statements with the utmost seriousness, and remains committed to taking all necessary and appropriate measures to safeguard its institutional integrity and ensure accountability for any such reckless and irresponsible publications.

During yesterday’s online proceedings, MCMC was represented by its counsels Datuk Selva Mookiah and Nurshafiqa Balqish Jaffri, while Murray Hunter appeared in person, representing himself. — Bernama