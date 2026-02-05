KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will submit an application to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as Finance Minister, regarding the release of procurement funds for the forces’ operational expenditure.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said although the procurement freeze decided by the government last month is temporary in nature, the move has had a direct impact on the MAF’s ongoing operations.

“When procurement is frozen or temporarily withheld, it will affect operations, whether in terms of development planning or operational activities. However, the immediate impact is on operational expenditure, which supports the routine daily tasks currently being carried out.

“Any prolonged delay could affect overall readiness. Our level of preparedness will decline if operational spending continues to be frozen — this is a serious matter,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the welcoming ceremony for him as the 24th Chief of Defence Force, at Wisma Pertahanan, here, yesterday.

Malek Razak said the application would be submitted within a week and that the MAF would appeal to the Prime Minister to at least release operational expenditure so that the force can move forward.

He also expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would give due consideration, once the necessary justifications are presented, particularly for the most critical components of operational spending.

“I was informed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and the secretary-general of the Defence Ministry that documents detailing which operational expenditures should continue and not be frozen are in the final stages of review, before being presented to the Prime Minister.

“I believe with the Prime Minister’s attention in his capacity as Finance Minister, and with the justifications we provide, he will at least approve the release of the most critical portion of operational expenditure,” he said.

Elaborating further, Malek Razak said the operational expenditure involved is estimated at around RM2 billion for the army, with about RM1.5 billion each for the navy and the air force.

On January 16, Anwar directed that all procurement decisions by the MAF and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), linked to corruption issues, be temporarily frozen until procurement procedures are fully complied with.

The freeze was imposed following controversies involving the MAF related to corruption and abuse of power, implicating several former top leaders within the armed forces.

In response, Mohamed Khaled said that his ministry would also review the details of the implementation, in line with the existing governance framework, financial regulations and applicable laws. — Bernama