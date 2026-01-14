KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Thai-based political commentator Murray Hunter has issued a public apology and fully retracted a series of articles about the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as part of a settlement agreement with the regulator.

The apology follows a period of legal action against Hunter.

In October 2025, the High Court in Shah Alam found him liable for defamation in a civil suit brought by the MCMC.

Weeks earlier, he had been arrested by Thai authorities acting on the MCMC’s complaint, and was later charged there with criminal defamation over the same matter.

In a public apology published on his Substack page yesterday, Hunter acknowledged the impact of his writings.

“I acknowledge that my comments and articles about the MCMC and its related persons can be read to be inaccurate, misleading and have led to misunderstandings,” he wrote.

“I therefore apologise and regret if such actions caused any damage to the MCMC and/or related persons, and I hereby fully retract all such comments and articles in their entirety,” he added.

The retraction covers several articles published between April and November 2024, which the MCMC had deemed false and defamatory.

The commission had lodged police reports in both Malaysia and Thailand, claiming the publications contained serious and unfounded allegations that damaged its reputation.