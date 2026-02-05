KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has decided to take no further action (NFA) on investigations into a defamatory Facebook post that linked former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the syringe assault case involving Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s son.

In a written parliamentary reply today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said police had opened an investigation paper following a report lodged on Aug 18, 2025, but the case has since been classified as NFA.

“The investigation paper was referred to the AGC on Dec 23, 2025, and the AGC has decided to classify this case as ‘no further action’,” Saifuddin said in response to a question from Rafizi.

He explained that the decision was based on findings from a profile analysis report by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which was unable to identify the owner of the Facebook account involved.

“This decision was made based on the findings of a profile analysis report by the MCMC, which was unable to identify the owner of the account in question and could not conclusively link any individual to the Facebook account under investigation,” he said.