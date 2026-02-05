KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — No enforcement agency heads under the Home Ministry have been reassigned so far, despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent warning on accountability.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said there has been no leadership reshuffle involving agencies under the ministry to date.

“Agencies under the Home Ministry — so far, none,” he told New Straits Times when contacted today.

However, Saifuddin said he has held separate meetings with the heads of key enforcement agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Prison Department and Immigration Department.

He said the meetings were aimed at conveying the prime minister’s message directly, obtaining feedback from agency heads, and ensuring Anwar’s call for accountability is implemented through continued enforcement operations.

On Jan 28, Anwar issued a stern warning to senior enforcement officials, giving them one week to confirm whether they were prepared to shoulder their responsibilities or be ready to be moved to lower positions following long-standing enforcement issues.

The prime minister also said he has reached a point of losing patience and believes there are still weaknesses and gaps that must be addressed to safeguard the country.