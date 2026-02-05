GOMBAK, Feb 5 — A 19-year-old girl was found dead after she was believed to have fallen from the 19th floor of a condominium in Batu Caves here on Monday, Sinar Harian reported.

According to the Malay daily, police from the Gombak district headquarters and medical personnel from Hospital Selayang were dispatched to the scene after receiving information at 5.49pm.

Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

He said initial investigations found no elements of criminal activity and identified the victim as a 19-year-old local woman.

He said the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

Noor Ariffin advised the public not to speculate on the incident and to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

He said anyone with information related to the case may contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Ridzuan Alang, at 019-449 2685 or the Gombak district police operations room at 03-6126 2222.