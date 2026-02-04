KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — All offenders convicted by the courts for littering offences will carry out Community Service Orders simultaneously on Feb 13, said Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

He said offenders will serve their sentences by cleaning drains, sweeping roads and washing public toilets in accordance with their respective court convictions.

Nga said since amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) for minor littering offences came into force, a total of 600 notices of offence have been issued, involving 462 locals and 138 foreign nationals.

“Of that number, 46 cases have been given court mention dates and three cases have resulted in convictions. I would like to remind the public not to litter indiscriminately, as the maximum compound under the court’s jurisdiction can reach between RM2,000 and RM10,000,” he said.

He was winding up debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nga stressed that the approach was not intended purely as punishment, but rather as an educational measure to instil collective responsibility among all Malaysians to maintain cleanliness.

In a separate development, he said more than 40,000 units under the 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA), previously categorised as sick projects, including the final project in Bukit Katil, Melaka, had been fully completed and obtained the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), thus resolving all 34 sick projects inherited from the previous government.

He said some of the projects had previously been at a critical stage, but continuous efforts by the ministry had succeeded in salvaging all 40,000 affected units.

“Promises have been fulfilled ahead of Hari Raya. All projects have been fully completed and keys will be handed over to buyers before this Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Nga said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by KPKT personnel, including 22,000 staff members who worked tirelessly to ensure the projects were completed in the interest of the people.

He also expressed his highest appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for His Majesty’s congratulatory remarks and commendation to the ministry after he presented KPKT’s performance report to His Majesty earlier this morning. — Bernama