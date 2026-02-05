SEREMBAN, Feb 5 — The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a senior Armed Forces officer on suspicion of soliciting and receiving RM28,000 in bribes, in connection with the extension of a contract for photographic services and the sale of photographic souvenirs, as well as from contractors who were awarded work at his place of posting.

The man, in his 50s, has been remanded for six days, until February 9, after a remand order was issued by Magistrate Sara Afiqah Zulkifli to facilitate investigations.

According to sources, the suspect was arrested at about 4.30pm Tuesday, when he turned up at the Negeri Sembilan MACC office.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have committed the offences between 2024 and 2025, while serving as a director.

“The suspect is alleged to have received bribe payments, ranging from RM500 to RM3,000 each month, through fund transfers into his personal bank account,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama