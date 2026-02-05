KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The culture of rejecting corruption and abuse of power must be the cornerstone of leadership in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), says His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

His Majesty said the strength of a defence force did not depend solely on assets and technology, but was also grounded in the values of integrity.

“Integrity, transparency and accountability are important foundations to ensure that the MAF remains respected and trusted by the people.

“All members of the MAF must maintain high discipline and make the principle of rejecting corruption a continuous work culture for the sake of the nation’s sovereignty and interests,” His Majesty said in a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page yesterday.

The advice was conveyed when His Majesty granted an audience to the newly appointed Chief of Defence Force (CDF), Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman, at Istana Negara here yesterday.

According to the post, Sultan Ibrahim also reminded the top leadership of the MAF to always prioritise the welfare of personnel while enhancing defence capabilities in line with current security challenges.

His Majesty also expressed confidence that Malek Razak would be able to shoulder the responsibility with full dedication.

Malek Razak, who was previously the Western Field Commander of the Army, was appointed as the 24th CDF effective February 1.

He holds a Diploma in Strategic and Security Studies from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King’s College London, and a Master of Social Sciences (Defence Studies) from UKM. — Bernama