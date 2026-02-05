KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Pakatan Harapan federal lawmakers have warned that allowing a rally calling for “illegal Hindu temples” planned this weekend could spark racial tension.

The MPs alleged that the gathering is primarily aimed at inciting hatred against the Indian community, and that its organisers have no interest in genuine dialogue to resolve grievances about temples built on private land.

At a press conference in Parliament, Jelutong MP RSN Rayer led calls for the authorities to block the rally, while stressing that the appeal for action is not intended to curtail free expression.

MORE TO COME