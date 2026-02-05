IPOH, Feb 5 — A woman was fined RM11,800 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to three charges of injuring two men and committing mischief at a restaurant last Wednesday.

The court also ordered Nurfarahanim Soaid, 29, to serve 12 months in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

The woman pleaded guilty to causing injury to Mohamed Hussain Mubarakali by slapping and punching him at Restoran SK Naina, 2-1 Jalan Tawas Baru 1, Taman Tasek Damai, at 6.26 am on Jan 28.

In separate proceedings, she also pleaded guilty to injuring Muniasamy Rathinavel Nadar using a fork at the same location, time and date, as well as committing mischief by smashing three glass food display panels belonging to the restaurant, causing property damage.

In mitigation, Nurfarahanim sought a lighter sentence, citing that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is a registered person with disabilities (OKU), and is a single mother of three.

According to the facts of the case, she allegedly went on a rampage after being informed that the restaurant did not accept online transfers and that payment could only be made in cash. — Bernama