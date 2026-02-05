JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 5 — Johor public health authorities are investigating a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in Kota Tinggi, with 33 active cases detected so far.

The State Health Department (JKNJ) stated that the Kota Tinggi District Health Office had initially detected the outbreak in a locality within the district on January 25.

“The figure has increased since then to 33 cases, which were detected through active case detection of 804 close contacts as of yesterday.

“All affected patients have been treated and are currently undergoing close monitoring at nearby health facilities,” it said in a statement issued today.

JKNJ said there has been one death involving a TB patient, but the death was not due to TB.

“Residents living in the affected and surrounding areas, especially those experiencing prolonged coughing or with a history of contact with patients, are advised to undergo health screening immediately.

“The screening at all nearby health facilities is necessary to curb the spread of the disease.”

The department also cautioned the public that TB is a contagious infectious respiratory disease that causes a chronic cough.

“Symptoms of TB include prolonged coughing, significant weight loss, loss of appetite, night sweats, and coughing up blood.

“TB can be prevented and cured through effective treatment with a minimum period of six months,” the statement read.

The latest TB outbreak in Kota Tinggi has been identified as a new cluster.

TB is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily spreads through the air from person to person, often affecting the lungs but capable of infecting other parts of the body, such as the brain, kidneys, or spine.

The disease can be fatal if not treated properly.