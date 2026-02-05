KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Nearly 90 per cent of young Malaysians surveyed recently want their children to enrol in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education as the country moves towards creating higher-value jobs.

The report, developed by Versa in collaboration with Stratsea, found that most respondents preferred their children to develop these crucial skillsets in school rather than rely on upskilling once they enter the workforce.

The survey polled 2,709 respondents, comprising 55.92 per cent millennials and 44.08 per cent Gen Z, to assess the Madani government’s performance across various areas over the past two years.

However, participants were divided on their view of the Malaysian education system. Nearly 40 per cent rated it as “average”, another 30 per cent described it as “poor” or “very poor”, while the remainder said it was faring well.

Since coming to power in November 2022, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government has introduced key education reforms, including making it mandatory for all Malaysian children to complete schooling up to the secondary level.

Last month, Anwar announced that Malaysian children will begin pre-school at the age of five and can opt to enrol in Year One when they turn six, starting in 2027.