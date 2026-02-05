KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — As of Tuesday, 141 cases involving the offence of littering under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) have been approved for prosecution by the Deputy Public Prosecutor since January 1.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said 46 cases have obtained court mention dates.

“So far, three cases have been resolved, and sentences have been handed down by the court. For such an offence, the court may impose a fine of up to RM2,000 or a Community Service Order of up to 12 hours, subject to the facts of the case and the court’s discretion,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

In addition, he said notices of offence have been issued to 600 individuals, of whom 462 are locals, while 138 are foreigners.

“This shows that we do not practise selective enforcement of this Act. Anyone on Malaysian soil who litters, based on our observations, will be prosecuted,” he stressed.

Khalid said SWCorp is only responsible for states that have adopted Act 672, namely Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Kedah, Perlis and Pahang, while solid waste management in other states remains under the jurisdiction of their respective state governments, local authorities and agencies.

“This matter is still at the coordination stage. Several states have already decided on dates for the Act to come into force,” he said.

On enforcement mechanisms, Khalid said SWCorp officers conduct patrols in plain clothes at any time, in addition to recording offenders in the act of littering before taking further action.

During the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said all offenders convicted by the court for littering offences will carry out Community Service Orders simultaneously on February 13.

He said the offenders will serve their sentences by cleaning drains, sweeping roads and washing public toilets, in accordance with their court convictions. — Bernama