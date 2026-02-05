KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Have you ever called different private hospitals in Malaysia to find out how much a medical procedure is likely to cost? Or even delayed getting medical treatment because you are unsure how much it would cost and if you can afford it?

Have you ever wished that private hospitals here would publish price estimates on their websites?

The good news is that there is now an online list of price ranges for 26 common medical procedures done at Malaysia’s private hospitals.

This list was compiled and released by Malaysia’s insurance and takaful industry on January 22.

You can see a typical hospital bill ranging from RM3,100 to RM33,400, depending on the type of procedure (such as whether it is for surgery or putting a camera inside your body), and whether you stayed at least one night at the hospital (inpatient) or were discharged within the same day (daycare).

Here’s a quick look at the estimated price for the 26 medical procedures, which is based on actual medical claims in 2024:

First up, an angiogram would typically cost RM11,700 with an average of two days’ hospital stay; while a colonoscopy could cost up to RM9,900, and surgeries could cost RM20,700 (appendix removal) and RM21,300 (gallbladder removal).

Moving on to the eyes, a cataract surgery with the patient discharged on the same day typically costs RM8,400.

Surgery to remove both tonsils and adenoids typically cost RM12,400; to straighten the nasal septum or nose wall (RM20,100) and to open blocked sinus passages in the nose (RM21,900).

The typical costs for treating a broken wrist are RM5,800 and for a broken forearm are RM9,500, while the most expensive item in the entire list is total knee replacement at RM33,400 with an average 4.1 days of hospital stay.

Cleaning and draining a deeply infected wound can typically cost up to RM10,700, while removing a breast lump can cost up to RM11,200, and putting in a tube in the ureter to help urine flow could cost up to RM17,500.

Why was this price list published?

Increase transparency of prices; Empower individuals to make informed decisions (e.g. to compare costs, assess insurance needs, plan personal healthcare budgets)

The price list provides extra information that might help you in deciding on your medical insurance, such as whether the insurance you purchase is sufficient to cover future private hospital bills, while also considering whether you can afford a plan that may have higher claim limits but may cost more.

For those without any medical insurance, it might also help you consider whether you want to go for the far cheaper public hospitals, or whether you have enough cash to just pay for any medical treatments that arise if you want to go to private hospitals, or if you want to consider getting medical insurance.

Price list part of wider efforts on private healthcare

The price list is part of the government’s efforts under the RESET Strategy to tackle rising private healthcare costs, especially with many Malaysians having had to give up their medical insurance after monthly premiums went up.

On January 22, the government unveiled the Base MHIT Plan, which is a basic medical insurance plan that is aimed to be more affordable and cover essential costs at private hospitals.

The Base MHIT Plan’s standard version has an annual limit of RM100,000 (which the government says is enough to cover 99 per cent of common medical costs at private hospitals, based on past medical claims), while its standard-plus version has an annual limit of RM300,000.

The government’s White Paper on the Base MHIT Plan says that Malaysians can still go to government hospitals if the medical treatment they need exceeds the annual limit.

Malaysians can use the price reference to budget for healthcare costs and medical insurance. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

How should you use this price list?

According to the insurance and takaful industry, the list is for your reference only, and you should not treat it as THE definitive or final price for medical treatments at Malaysia’s private hospitals.

How did the insurance industry get the numbers? The prices are based on what private hospitals charged the insurers, with all bill amounts rounded up and excluding taxes.

You should also note that this price list only covers the medical procedure which involved inpatient or daycare hospital admissions, and that it did not include pre-hospitalisation or post-hospitalisation costs.

The typical bill amounts only cover typical cases, and do not include patients who are very ill or who have exceptionally complex conditions.

You should note that your actual hospital bill amount may be different, based on factors such as:

your medical condition;

how complex the procedure is;

any specific implants, medications or equipment required;

any unforeseen complications that may arise during the procedure.

The insurance and takaful industry strongly recommends Malaysians take the following actions to make informed decisions:

For medical advice: Consult your doctor about your medical procedure or treatment. For insurance and takaful coverage and claims: Ask your insurance/ takaful adviser to confirm the specific benefits and the amount that can be reimbursed under your medical insurance or takaful.

Get the full list here

For the full 129-page list of price estimates, click on any of these three links:

Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM)

Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA)

General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM)

The full version will show you the typical bill amount and typical bill range depending on which state you are in, and which age group you are in.

As the typical bill amount is only the median amount, the typical bill range would include far lower and far higher price estimates.

But remember that the list is just a guide only on possible prices.

