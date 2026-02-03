JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 3 — An elderly local fisherman who was reported missing was found drowned near the Kampung Tanjung Che Lahom yard in Pengerang here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Fire Officer Roger Ribut said an emergency call was received at 1.51pm, prompting a fire engine from the Sungai Rengit Fire and Rescue Station to be dispatched to the location, about three kilometres away, arriving at 1.55pm.

He said that upon arrival, police informed the Operations Response Team that a 77-year-old local fisherman was feared missing following a report from members of the public, with the victim believed to have fallen into the sea while setting fishing nets.

“Based on information from the police, the victim’s personal belongings and boat were found drifting near the yard, with the engine still running, close to a quarry vessel,” he said in a statement.

The team then carried out a search and rescue operation around the yard using an aluminium boat and a drone, as well as along the nearby shoreline.

The victim was later found by members of the public at about 7.20pm, about 200 metres from the shoreline. He was unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was handed over to the police for further action and the operation was concluded at 7.55pm. — Bernama