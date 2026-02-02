KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Police have taken the statement of a male actor who claims he was sexually abused during his childhood.

According to The Star, the 35-year-old actor met with Kuala Lumpur police on Sunday (February 1), a day after lodging a report about the alleged abuse.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Fadil Marsus said the incident is thought to have taken place in 2005.

“No arrests have been made so far, and the case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code,” he added.

The actor previously spoke out on social media, alleging that the abuse involved an older person with authority and a familial link.

He said he came forward to raise awareness and help protect others who might have experienced similar abuse.