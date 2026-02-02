LUMUT, Feb 2 — More than 3,000 visitors at Teluk Nipah Beach near Pangkor Island were thrilled to experience the rare ‘split sea’ phenomenon, which allowed them to walk about 400 metres across a sandbank connecting the beach to Giam Island during low tide.

Manjung Municipal Council (MPM) Duty Free Island Management Unit director Anas Malek Ishak said visitors were able to enjoy the phenomenon for about one and a half hours, and it is expected to occur over three days starting today.

He said MPM was working closely with enforcement and safety agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Department of Fisheries, to ensure visitors could cross the sandbank safely.

“While crossing the sandbank, visitors may encounter sea cucumbers, corals, squid, fish species and various other marine life, and some may accidentally step on them without realising.

“The fire department and APM personnel will sound whistles when the tide begins to rise and instruct visitors to return to shore to prevent any untoward incidents,” he told reporters here today.

Pangkor Island Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Saiful Bahri Abdul Talib said 10 personnel and three assets from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and rescue vehicles were deployed as a precaution throughout the three-day phenomenon.

“We allow visitors to proceed when the water level is between 0.3 and 0.4 metres, but as noon approaches, they will be instructed to return to shore immediately as the tide rises rapidly,” he said.

Pangkor Police Station chief Inspector Muhamad Faizol Kamaluddin said 17 officers, including tourist police personnel, were deployed around the beach area to ensure safety, with parents reminded to closely monitor their children near the water and visitors advised to safeguard their belongings.

Meanwhile, Swiss visitor Alf Zeigler, 64, said he was excited to experience the split sea phenomenon for the first time with his family amid a festive atmosphere and a diverse crowd of visitors.

“There is no reason to be afraid as we can also see sea cucumbers and many marine habitats. It is a wonderful way to experience the ocean and the sand,” he said.

A teacher from Taiping, D Syimala, 36, said she had long wanted to visit Teluk Nipah Beach to experience the phenomenon but was previously unable to do so due to time constraints and work commitments.

“I am very happy to be able to cross the split sea for the first time with my husband and relatives. At first, I was a bit scared, but after reaching Giam Island, I felt very satisfied,” she said. — Bernama