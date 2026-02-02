SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — A Singapore permanent resident who drove drunk with his two young children in the car before ploughing into a pedestrian at high speed has been jailed for 11 years and fined S$12,000 (RM37,000), CNA reported.

The 46-year-old Australian, who cannot be identified to protect the identities of his children aged three and four, was also banned from driving for 15 years.

He admitted to dangerous driving causing death as a “serious repeat-repeat offender” and to a second charge of repeat drink driving.

Another charge for dangerous driving involving his children was taken into consideration.

According to the Singapore-based media organisation, the man had attended a birthday party at 100 Turf Club Road on the morning of April 23, 2023 with two of his children, consuming red and white wine along with food.

He later set off for home despite feeling tired after staying up the previous night to care for his newborn, and after having taken the antihistamine Cetirizine earlier that morning.

At about 2pm, he was travelling along Dunearn Road towards Bukit Timah Road when he sped past an overhead bridge near Tan Kah Kee MRT station.

Prosecutors said he was driving between 111kmh and 122kmh in a 70kmh zone and “completely failed to spot” a pedestrian who was nearly across the road.

The victim, a 64-year-old Singaporean retiree, had crossed two lanes and had half a lane left when the BMW struck him “with great impact”, instantly killing him.

The collision was so severe that the man’s body was torn into three parts. His torso and head smashed through the windscreen and landed on the offender’s lap, as the force from the crash shattered both the front and rear windscreens.

The driver braked and veered into the centre lane as his children screamed from the back seat.

He then pushed the victim’s torso out of the car before stepping out and calling the police.

Officers later found the remaining body parts scattered across the road.

The driver failed a breath test at the scene, and subsequent analysis found 145 microgrammes of ethanol per 100ml of blood in his system.

Both children were taken to hospital with minor injuries, including a scalp abrasion and abdominal pain.

CNA reported that the man had prior convictions for careless driving and drink driving in 2015, when he fell asleep in a stationary car and drove forward into a police vehicle after officers woke him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sean Teh sought between 12-and-a-half years and 14-and-a-half years’ jail, citing the offender’s “extremely dangerous manner” of driving, the instant death of the victim and the risk posed to his children.

He also pointed to the “clear increasing trend of danger” compared to the earlier conviction.

The man, represented by lawyers from Withers KhattarWong, is currently out on bail pending an appeal against the sentence.