KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing issued a sharp warning today to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition partner, Sarawak United Peoples' Party (SUPP), accusing its leader Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian of "deliberate provocation" in an escalating feud over the appointment of community leaders.

The latest salvo comes after Tiong was informed that a second appointment ceremony for community and longhouse heads would be held in Sibu, just two days after he had publicly stated his position on the matter.

Tiong described the move as a blatant attempt to test his party's "red lines" and an "open invitation to conflict."

“Let me ask plainly: after we have already made our stance clear... Dr Sim’s camp has pushed ahead with their agenda anyway. How does this not amount to an open invitation to conflict?” Tiong said in a statement today.

"If we are not welcome here, there are other places, but we will not accept having our redlines tested and trampled on repeatedly."

Tiong also alleged that there was an "abuse of power," claiming that longhouse heads were being threatened with the withdrawal of their appointments if they did not attend the SUPP-led ceremony.

He questioned whether such political manoeuvres were being disguised as "administrative decisions."

He criticised Dr Sim, who is a deputy premier of Sarawak, for focusing on activities that generate "photo opportunities" while ignoring more pressing issues.

"Is the deputy premier so free? Has Sarawak truly run out of serious issues worthy of his time and attention?" Tiong asked.

Tiong concluded with a warning: “Stop playing with fire. Politics is not a game, and institutions are not tools to be tested at will. If you insist on pushing ahead, I will not back down.”

PDP and SUPP share an alliance rooted in joint governance but are plagued by escalating tensions over seat allocations and territorial influence.

These frictions intensified after PDP absorbed former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members, sparking clashes in areas like Sibu, Dudong, and Bawang Assan, where leaders accuse each other of power plays.

Adding to the rivalry is the looming Sarawak state election, which must be held no later than April next year.