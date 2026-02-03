KUCHING, Feb 3 — AirBorneo and ATR have announced a strategic partnership to modernise Malaysia’s Rural Air Services (RAS) fleet, with AirBorneo confirming a firm order for eight ATR aircraft.

The agreement comprises five ATR 72-600s and three ATR 42-600s, with purchase rights for four additional aircraft.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

“This marks a significant milestone in AirBorneo’s transformation into Sarawak’s state-owned airline and its assumption of responsibility for the RAS network, a vital public service that connects remote and

underserved communities across Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan,” said ATR in a statement.

Finalised late last year, ATR said the order supports AirBorneo’s long-term fleet renewal strategy following the acquisition of MASwings by the Sarawak government and its subsequent rebranding as AirBorneo.

At present, AirBorneo operates eight ATR 72-500 aircraft inherited from MASwings.

The new-generation ATR-600 series will form the backbone of a more efficient and more resilient RAS operation for East Malaysia.

“The introduction of the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600 aircraft will enable AirBorneo to enhance passenger experience, operational reliability and service capability,” said ATR.

The aircraft feature advanced avionics, modern navigation technologies and improved cabin comfort. They are also equipped to support medical stretcher operations and are optimised for reliable operations across diverse regional and rural route environments in Borneo, it added.

The mixed fleet gives AirBorneo greater flexibility to right-size capacity across diverse route profiles, while benefiting from the strong commonality of the ATR family.

The agreement also includes four purchase rights, providing future growth options beyond the RAS network, including potential regional expansion within the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area.

“This partnership with ATR marks a major milestone in AirBorneo’s commitment to delivering reliable, safe and modern air services for the communities we serve.

“Our new ATR-600 fleet will significantly strengthen the RAS network by offering improved comfort, greater efficiency and the operational capability required for regional connectivity in East Malaysia.

“The ATR platform has consistently proven to be the most suitable aircraft for our operating environment, and upgrading to the latest –600 series ensures we can continue providing essential connectivity while preparing AirBorneo for long-term growth,” said Megat Ardian, chief executive officer of AirBorneo.

Meanwhile, ATR chief executive officer Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said: “AirBorneo’s decision to invest in both the ATR 72-600 and ATR 42-600 reflects the strength and versatility of the ATR family and its suitability for demanding regional operations.”

“The ATR 42-600, with its exceptional efficiency and low operating costs, is ideally suited for serving lower-density regional routes, while the ATR 72-600 provides additional capacity where it is needed.

“We are proud to partner with AirBorneo in strengthening reliable air connectivity across Borneo and the wider region,” she added. — The Borneo Post