KUDAT, Feb 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a pump boat suspected of carrying about 2,000 litres of petrol without valid approval in the waters off Damaran, Banggi Island, early Sunday.

Kudat Maritime Director Maritime Commander Hasbullah Omar said the seizure followed intelligence-led operations, prompting a patrol boat to be deployed to the location.

He said the boat was found abandoned upon arrival, with its operator believed to have fled to evade arrest.

“Inspection revealed several blue drums containing petrol without any authorisation documents, with the seizure estimated at about RM5,000,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the boat and fuel were taken to the MMEA jetty for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961 for allegedly transporting and storing controlled goods without permission.

Hasbullah said MMEA would not compromise on smuggling activities and would continue to tighten enforcement and monitoring in local waters.

Members of the public with information on illegal activities at sea are urged to contact the Kudat Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 088-611858 or call 999. — Daily Express