KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Kuala Lumpur ranks as the second-highest city in South-east Asia for average monthly salaries, trailing only Singapore, based on compiled regional salary data drawing on official national statistics and labour market sources.

The data places Kuala Lumpur’s average monthly pay at about US$1,321 (RM5,208), positioning the Malaysian capital ahead of several major urban centres across Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The comparison is based on aggregated salary figures compiled from Malaysia’s Department of Statistics (DOSM) and publicly available labour and wage data released by other Asean member states, alongside regional labour market datasets that benchmark major cities rather than countries as a whole.

Within the regional ranking, Putrajaya follows closely, placing third in Asean with an average monthly salary of US$1,260, while Selangor ranks fourth at US$1,085.

Labuan also features among the top earners, coming in fifth with an average salary of US$1,040, reinforcing Malaysia’s strong presence in the upper tier of the regional pay scale.

Penang ranks sixth at US$965, while Johor places seventh with US$915, both ahead of several long-established economic hubs elsewhere in South-east Asia.

However, economists caution that average salary figures do not necessarily reflect lived realities on the ground, particularly in major cities where housing, transport and food costs continue to rise.

Public reaction online has been mixed, with some welcoming the ranking as a sign of Malaysia’s economic competitiveness, while others argue that average figures mask wide income disparities and do not capture wage pressures faced by lower-income workers.

Analysts say the data should be viewed as a benchmark rather than a definitive measure of prosperity, underscoring the need for policies that address wage sustainability alongside cost-of-living challenges, so that economic gains are felt beyond statistical rankings.