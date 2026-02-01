SANDAKAN, Feb 1 — Confusion over smoking rules at Sandakan Airport is drawing complaints from tourists and the public, with visitors reportedly fined for smoking in outdoor areas due to unclear signage and the absence of designated smoking zones.

Karamunting assemblyman Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin said he has received numerous grievances about enforcement actions, particularly along the airport’s arrival walkway.

He said the main issue stemmed from insufficient and poorly visible no-smoking signs, coupled with the absence of clear markings indicating areas where smoking is permitted.

According to Hiew, the situation has not only caused dissatisfaction among visitors, but could also negatively affect the image of Sandakan and Sabah as a tourism destination.

“In several locations, especially along the main arrival route and outdoor spaces, there are inadequate indicators.

“Tourists who have just arrived find it difficult to understand the existing regulations and end up violating the rules unintentionally,” he said.

He added that imposing fines under such circumstances could be seen as unfair, as the offences often stem from confusion rather than deliberate non-compliance.

Following the complaints, Hiew held a discussion with Sandakan Airport officer Mohamad Nazri Mat Khalib and Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) Health Counsellor Nicholas Choong to address the need for clearer signage and proper smoking zones.

He proposed that authorities urgently install more no-smoking signs at strategic locations, clearly mark prohibited areas, and establish designated smoking zones to make the rules easier to understand.

“If clear signage is in place and violations still occur, then enforcement action is justified. However, when visitors are not properly informed, a verbal warning should be prioritised,” he said.

With Visit Malaysia 2026 approaching, he stressed that first impressions matter.

“Airports serve as the main gateway for visitors, and any negative first impression could have a significant impact on their overall perception of Sandakan and Sabah,” said Hiew. — The Borneo Post