KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged PKR members to place full trust in party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, warning that internal sabotage could sink the party’s wider political struggle.

In a Facebook post reflecting on a meeting with party activists in Kulim Bandar Baharu last night, the PKR Political Bureau member and Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said PKR can only move forward if its members understand their roles and maintain discipline under a clear chain of command.

“I liken Keadilan (PKR) to a ship.

“Naturally, there is a captain steering its course, namely Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are the crew. Each of us has duties and responsibilities,” he wrote.

He said the party’s direction would remain steady only if members performed their duties and trusted their leader.

“When everyone does their part properly and places their trust in the captain, God willing, the ship will move smoothly and reach its destination,” he added.

But the core of his message carried a sharper warning about dissent and disruption.

“But if you’re on the ship and at the same time there are those trying to drill holes in the floor, imagine what will happen.

“The ship won’t go anywhere — in fact, everyone could sink,” he said.

Saifuddin emphasised that every post, every role and every action within the party had consequences — either strengthening or weakening the shared struggle.

“Every role has meaning and every effort has an impact,” he wrote, calling on members to “stay focused, protect their trust, and do their part” to ensure the party remains strong.