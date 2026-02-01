KOTA KINABALU, Feb 1 — Sabah recorded 3,793,709 visitor arrivals in 2025 generating RM8.74 billion in tourism receipts, surpassing 3.5 million visitors in 2024.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said, the state is now aiming for 4 million arrivals in 2026.

“While numbers are important, our primary focus remains on delivering excellent hospitality and authentic experiences that showcase Sabah’s unique qualities.

“By focussing on quality tourism, we hope to welcome even more visitors this year and the coming years, in support of Visit Malaysia and getting Sabah ready for Visit Sabah 2027,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Jafry said domestic tourist arrivals to Sabah in 2025 almost surpass 2.3 million, driven by higher travel demand during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the state election period and school holidays.

The statement said international arrivals totalled 1,498,709, representing a two per cent increase above pre-pandemic levels, despite international flight connectivity not yet being fully restored.

Key international markets that recorded growth included China with 657,528 arrivals, followed by Singapore (38,638), Taiwan (34,342), the United Kingdom and Ireland (34,704), Australia (22,571) and Japan (16,980).

According to the statement, as of January 2026, Sabah is connected to 15 international destinations with 157 weekly flights, offering 28,966 seats.

These routes include Singapore; Brunei (Bandar Seri Begawan); Taiwan (Taipei); China (Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou and Fuzhou); South Korea (Seoul and Busan); the Philippines (Manila); Indonesia (Jakarta); and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City).

Domestically, Sabah is connected to 13 destinations, namely Kuala Lumpur, Subang, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kota Bharu, Labuan, Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Mulu, Limbang and Lawas.

The statement added that cruise tourism also recorded growth, with 23 cruise ships bringing in 24,634 passengers, of which 19 vessels docked at Kota Kinabalu Port while four called at Sandakan Port. — Bernama