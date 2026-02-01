SEPANG, Feb 1 — Sixteen Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers left for South Sudan last night to join the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for a year-long peacekeeping deployment.

The delegation, comprising 10 senior officers and six lower-rank personnel, is led by DSP Chan Yew Hiok as Contingent Head, assisted by Deputy Contingent Head DSP Ahmad Suhaili Abu Bakar.

Bukit Aman Deputy Director of Management (Administration) Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the deployment of the 16 personnel to UNMISS reflected the international community’s trust in PDRM as a disciplined, credible and integrity-driven security force.

“This deployment is more than just an operational assignment oversea, serving also as a mission of security diplomacy, humanitarian assistance and global security,” he said at the UNMISS coordination ceremony here today.

He added that the police personnel joining UNMISS would serve as individual police officers (IPOs), tasked not only with maintaining public safety but also with advising, mentoring and assisting the South Sudan National Police Service in rebuilding a professional, integrity-driven policing institution respected by the public.

Ahmad Dzaffir said that in a post-conflict country, policing cannot rely solely on a strict approach, but must instead be grounded in trust, legitimacy and justice.

“Therefore, you (mission participants) play a crucial role in helping to reform the policing institution, strengthen law enforcement based on human rights, and protect the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, children and marginalised communities.

“This is the true value of a peacekeeping mission; it’s not just about containing conflict, but about laying the groundwork for sustainable peace for future generations,” he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir also reminded mission members to care for themselves, safeguard the honour of PDRM and the country, and always carry out their duties with discipline and integrity.

The delegation comprises ASP Abdul Hakim Hussein, ASP Tina Manchu, ASP Zaitul-Najahah Abd Patah, ASP Zarina Yahya, Insp Muhamad Amirul Asraf Mohd Sharif, Insp Ahmad Zulhilmi Kamarudin, Insp M. Maheswaran, Insp D. Marzammutu, Sub Insp Putri Leila Raha Azil, Sergeant Major (SM) Collin Maxwell, SM Abdul Rahman Mohd Mustaffa, Sgt Md Zulaizi Md Usof, Sgt Lee Chong Seng, and Sgt Stephen Lachmanaidu.

Meanwhile, Chan, who is participating in her first overseas peacekeeping mission, said she would make every effort to provide support and comfort to women affected by the conflict.

“I have experience in caring for women, especially in sexual cases. I will use that experience to assist them.

“My motivation for joining this mission is to prove that women can serve the community with pride, especially in helping women and children,” she said.

Tina, who is attached to the Sarawak Contingent Headquarters, meanwhile, said the mission aims to assist in strengthening law enforcement in South Sudan while sharing the benefits of peace with the local community.

“The peace we enjoy in Malaysia is something I believe should be shared with other nations,” she said.

PDRM’s active participation in UN peacekeeping missions began with the deployment of 14 personnel to the Angola Mission in 1991, followed by the Darfur Mission in 2008, and UNMISS since 2011, upon the request of the United Nations. — Bernama