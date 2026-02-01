TAWAU, Feb 1 — The Sabah Government will monitor the impact of the electricity tariff increase on consumers following the implementation of the revised rates in Sabah and Labuan, effective Feb 1.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the increase would be minimal and not burdensome, estimating that a bill of RM100 would rise by about RM15.

He said the revision involves an adjustment from an average base rate of 34.52 sen per kWh to 39.70 sen per kWh, which was approved by the State Cabinet after considering current needs in Sabah.

Hajiji said electricity tariffs in Sabah remain relatively low compared to Peninsular Malaysia, adding that the increase of about five sen or 15 per cent would affect mainly ordinary consumers who make up about 70 to 80 per cent of the state’s population.

He said the adjustment was unavoidable due to rising operational costs and noted that a five-sen increase would help reduce the Federal Government’s electricity subsidy for Sabah, which currently amounts to about RM700 million annually or RM3.5 billion over five years.

He made these remarks after officiating the Apas Balung State Religious School (SAN) here on Sunday. — Daily Express