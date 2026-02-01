KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A disabled man suffered burns on his leg in a fire involving seven houses in Jinjang, Kepong here yesterday.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre in a statement said the 41-year-old local man, who also suffered shortness of breath, is currently receiving treatment in the yellow zone of Selayang Hospital.

“The fire brigade received an emergency call regarding the incident at 12.34pm before 46 personnel from the Jinjang Fire and Rescue Station, Menjalara Fire Station, Jalan Hang Tuah Fire Station, Sri Hartamas Fire Station along with eight fire engines were deployed to the scene of the incident.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the fire brigade found that seven houses were involved in the fire and extinguishing actions using offensive and defensive techniques were carried out to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses,” the statement said.

The fire was brought under control at 2.34pm before being completely extinguished at 3.37pm and all seven houses were destroyed.

The cause and amount of damage are still under investigation. — Bernama