KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the harmony enjoyed by Malaysia today stems from mutual respect and the willingness to share space as a nation anchored in unity.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid said in a post on his X account that these values must continue to be preserved to ensure the country’s peace and stability remain safeguarded for future generations.

“Cultural and religious diversity is among the key foundations that shape the nation’s identity. In our differences, we learn to understand one another. In diversity, we find the strength to continue living as one united society,” he said.

In the post, he also extended Thaipusam greetings to all Hindu devotees in Malaysia celebrating the festival and expressed hope that the unity enjoyed by the nation will continue to be preserved so that Malaysia remains peaceful, stable and prosperous for the present and future generations.

Meanwhile, several Cabinet ministers took the opportunity to extend Thaipusam greetings through their respective social media postings.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said Thaipusam is not merely a celebration, but a spiritual journey imbued with values of faith, perseverance and sacrifice in facing life’s challenges.

He also expressed hope that Hindu devotees would embrace the spirit of Thaipusam with family, friends and acquaintances, while praying for the safety of those fulfilling vows during their sacred journeys to Batu Caves and other temples.

“For devotees, may every step taken be filled with blessings, safety and well-being.

“May every prayer offered bring peace of mind, renewed hope and strength to continue life with enthusiasm and confidence. Ensure that safety always remains a priority,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ramanan said the celebration of cultural and religious diversity in an atmosphere of mutual respect forms the foundation of the nation’s strength, reflecting the spirit of Malaysia Madani that upholds the values of humanity, harmony, well-being and unity.

He also recorded his appreciation to all security personnel and volunteers, particularly volunteers from the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) and members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who were on duty to ensure the smooth running and safety of the celebration.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo expressed hope that the celebration would provide space for Hindu devotees to reflect on devotion, perseverance and renewal, serving as a strong reminder that with faith and determination, any challenge can be overcome.

“May your Thaipusam celebration be filled with peace, prosperity and joyful moments with your loved ones,” he said on the X application.

Deputy Minister of National Unity R. Yuneswaran described the celebration as reflecting the beauty of cultural and religious diversity that forms the basis of harmony and Malaysia’s national identity as a plural society.

In the context of a multiracial society, he said harmony between religions and cultures must continue to be preserved through mutual respect, understanding and the celebration of differences, which also serve as key pillars of the nation’s stability, progress and well-being.

“In line with the Madani Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the national unity agenda, this year the Ministry of National Unity, through Yayasan Sukarelawan Siswa (YSS), launched the Madani Unity Squad, mobilised for the first time in conjunction with this celebration.

“The involvement of volunteers from various ethnic backgrounds at the free water booth (thaneer panthal) at Batu Caves helps facilitate the smooth flow of the celebration, while also serving as a clear symbol of unity, care and the spirit of togetherness among Malaysians,” he said in a statement. — Bernama