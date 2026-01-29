PUTRAJAYA, Jan 29 — The federal government’s proposal to limit the maximum period of a prime minister’s tenure is intended to prevent abuse of power, not at undermining a capable leader currently serving in office.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said the focus of the proposed constitutional amendment was not on individuals, but on ensuring that no one could claim absolute power indefinitely.

“What I am trying to say is that nobody is indispensable.

“In Malaysia we have 34 million people and if a person is a great leader, they will leave a succession plan.

“But what’s important is not about limiting a person to be in power but allowing someone to abuse the power because said person might think they are untouchable and could therefore carry on forever,” she told a townhall session on the proposal to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure at the Legal Affairs Division here.

She said the prime minister’s position carries significant power, and safeguards must be in place to prevent its abuse, even when a capable leader is in office.

“If a person is such a great leader, they will surely have a succession plan and even come up with positions like senior ministers or senior advisors to work as a team.

“The government’s message is that we do not want this power to be seen as indefinite,” she said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government would push for a new law to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two full terms, or a maximum of 10 years.

The constitutional amendment process is expected to begin in February at the Dewan Rakyat.