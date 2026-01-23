KINABATANGAN, Jan 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said PBRS president Datuk Seri Arthur Kurup has been appointed Sabah BN Chairman and that the time has come for component parties within the BN coalition to strengthen their sense of unity.

“Especially this time, we see a difference in Sabah BN’s leadership,” he said.

“I very much hope Arthur can work together with Sabah Umno’s leadership to rebrand Sabah BN and present a game changer in BN’s leadership, prioritising cooperation with chief minister cum Gagasan Rakyat President Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, particularly in facing the coming general election.

He pointed out the need for early discussions between BN and Umno to defend seats won in the previous general election, adding that with proper organisational structure, voters will place their trust in BN in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) would work closely with the state government to ensure rural communities in Sabah receive adequate water and electricity supply.

Speaking after officiating the Sentuhan Kasih Desa programme by Felcra and Risda at the Dataran Pekan Kota Kinabatangan, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister, said it has allocated substantial funding to Sabah for rural infrastructure development.

Projects valued below RM50 million are implemented directly by Sabah and Sarawak state government agencies, with KKDW monitoring their progress.

“We know there are many remote areas in Sabah and the cost for residents to obtain electricity from the national grid is quite high,” Ahmad Zahid said.

The government is employing alternative approaches including mini hydro and solar power systems to provide electricity to isolated areas. Similar initiatives are being pursued for rural water supply projects, he added.

Ahmad Zahid acknowledged the geographical challenges posed by Sabah and Sarawak’s vast territories, emphasising that federal-state cooperation is crucial. The government plans to deploy new technologies for water and electricity supply in coming projects.

“When the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah is completed, like in Sarawak, water and electricity supply for rural residents will continue to be a priority,” he said.

During the event, various assistance programmes were distributed, including Felcra Business Premises Programme assistance worth RM100,000, Felcra Rural Industry Programme aid (RM20,000), Felcra education initiative for STPM students (RM41,600) and Felcra Human Development Initiative for Sabah (RM340,000).

Risda contributed blue water tanks valued at RM294, 000 and 600 food baskets worth RM60, 000, while MARA Educational Foundation provided school assistance benefiting 600 B40 students (RM60,000).

The event was attended by Sabah BN Deputy Chairman cum Sukau Assemblyman Datuk Jafry Ariffin, BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar and BN candidate for the Lamag state seat Mohd Ismail Ayob.

Ahmad Zahid is confident that Naim, son of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who held the Kinabatangan seat, could continue his father’s development legacy during the 22-month period before the next general election if he wins the by-election.

He said that strong performance during this period would position Naim for candidacy in the upcoming general election.

Regarding Mohd Ismail, who previously contested against BN in the last Sabah state election, Ahmad Zahid said all four wings of the party comprising Wanita, Youth, Puteri and Divisions, have accepted him (Mohd Ismail) as the candidate for the area.

He is confident that both Mohd Ismail and Naim, who serves as Kinabatangan Umno Youth Chief and Umno Malaysia Youth Treasurer, will secure victories and champion the people’s aspirations. — Daily Express