KUCHING, Jan 8 — A 13-year-old boy who threatened to stab his female classmate 300 times and to have her raped last year has been ordered to complete a two-year good behaviour bond by the Magistrates’ Court here.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan also granted an undeposited bail of RM500 for the bond with a parent or guardian as surety, and ordered the boy to report to the Kuching Division Welfare Department once every two months.

He was also ordered to attend and interactive workshops organised by designated centres as prescribed under Section 93(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for two years.

The teenager had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge, on October 21, 2025, at around 2.40pm at a school in Padawan, the boy committed criminal intimidation against the victim with the intention to cause grievous hurt by threatening to stab her 300 times and to have her raped.

Based on the facts of the case, the boy and a friend, who were the victim’s classmates, had disturbed her while she was studying, causing her to feel uncomfortable and emotionally distressed.

The victim, who could no longer tolerate their excessive behaviour, lodged a police report for the school’s disciplinary reference.

Investigations revealed the boy had made the threats by referencing a fatal school stabbing in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

His words caused the victim to become fearful, cry, and experience trauma, leading her to be afraid to attend school.

Several classmates of the victim and the two accused witnessed the incident.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aidil Akmal Sharidan prosecuted the case, while the boy did not have legal representation. — The Borneo Post