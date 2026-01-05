KUCHING, Jan 5 — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday to assist in investigations into the murder of a man at a cemetery near Jalan Lumba Kuda in Kota Sentosa here.

Padawan district police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the woman was arrested at a shop in Siburan, Mile 17 at 4.45pm.

“Other suspects are still actively being tracked down,” he said when contacted.

He said the woman has been remanded since Sunday.

Last Saturday, a 67-year-old grave builder was found dead, while his 33-year-old son was injured and rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

They were discovered around noon, covered in blood and unconscious.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Those with information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Sylvarius Gopog at 013-863 7241 or Padawan district police headquarters at 082-862233, or any nearby police station. — The Borneo Post