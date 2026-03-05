KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysian actor Zul Ariffin will lend his voice to the character of Archie Everhardt in the upcoming animated film GOAT, Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia announced today.

He will be featured in a special English-language version of the film, set to be released exclusively in Malaysian cinemas on March 19.

This new role marks his first time voicing an animated character in English, building on his previous work as the first Malaysian actor to voice a character in a major English-language film alongside a Hollywood cast.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia, the collaboration was a natural fit.

“From the beginning, we saw striking similarities between him and the character of Archie — both are inherently powerful, sporty, and command a massive presence,” the company said in a statement.

“This local-exclusive version allows us to bridge the gap between Hollywood animation and Malaysian hearts.”

In the original version of the film, the character of Archie is voiced by Hollywood star David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow). Zul stepping into the role for the local release is set to bring a distinctly Malaysian touch to the character.

GOAT is an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the pros and play “roarball” — a high-intensity, full-contact sport dominated by the world’s fastest and fiercest animals.

The sports comedy is directed by Tyree Dillihay and written by Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley. It is inspired by the book Funky Dunks by Chris Tougas.