KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has activated temporary traffic diversions and restricted lane arrangements to facilitate rock blasting works for t for the North‑South Expressway (NSE) Widening Project in Johor.

In a statement today, PLUS said the diversion scheduled for March 10 will start at 10 pm and continue until 5 am on March 11, affecting KM23.9 to KM26.1 northbound and KM24.7 to KM26.1 southbound.

It said the diversion activation is to make way for rock blasting preparatory works and area clearance for the North‑South Expressway Additional Lane Construction Project, spanning from Yong Peng (North) to Senai (North), which is currently in progress.

The statement said the stretch between the Kulai and Senai Intersection North) will be temporarily closed to all vehicles at around 1 am for several minutes to ensure maximum safety during the blasting works.

“The route will be reopened as soon as blasting, cleaning, and safety checks have been completed,” it said.

PLUS advised highway users to plan their journeys in advance and use the PLUS application for the latest traffic updates.

Highway users can also access the latest traffic information via the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, the X@plustrafik application, and Electronic Message Displays (VMS) at selected locations, while members of the public can contact the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 in case of emergencies. — Bernama