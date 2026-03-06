KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The government is still conducting further studies to expand the category of fresh items under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The ministry said that for fresh items, the government is carrying out additional research to ensure that quality, food safety, and consumer protection are properly safeguarded before any final decision is made.

“The government is open to continuous suggestions and input to improve the existing SARA programme.

“Starting February 9, 2026, the government expanded the SARA goods categories to include frozen foods as a new category, bringing the total to 15 categories of goods, compared with 14 previously,” the ministry said in a written reply in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

The government has also increased the number of items that can be purchased under the programme to 140,000 compared with 100,000 items previously.

The MoF said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim on whether the ministry plans to expand all basic necessities under the RM100 SARA assistance, including fresh items such as chicken, meat, and vegetables.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the government will continue to examine and study the expansion of SARA assistance to students in higher education institutions (IPT) from the asnaf, B40, and M40 groups, by first holding engagement sessions with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE).

The government remains committed and continues to monitor the current situation to ensure that cash assistance programmes reach those in need, particularly in addressing the rising cost of living.

The MoF said this in response to a question from Norhasmimi Abdul Ghani on whether the government plans to expand SARA as a monthly assistance programme for higher education students from the asnaf, B40, and M40 groups, to help them cope with the increasing cost of living. — Bernama