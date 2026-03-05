GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — Four men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to a man using a machete last week.

Shop assistant Kisheaan Gunasegaran, 29; plumber Yogayoggan Sivasubramaniam, 26; technician Heganeswaran Servai Shanmuganathan, 28; and delivery driver Sarvindran Kirishna Kumar, 23, entered their plea before Judge Irwan Suainbon.

They are accused of conspiring to commit an unlawful act by causing grievous bodily harm with a machete to Prashanraj A/L Sivasamy, 33.

The offence was allegedly committed in front of the entrance of the Hyundai showroom at Gurney Paragon Mall here at about 8 am last Feb 25.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 120B of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and can be fined or whipped if convicted.

The court allowed the four men, represented by lawyer Lim Xian Zhi, bail of RM15,000 with one surety each. They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station once a month and not to disturb the victim and witnesses in the case.

The court set April 15 for mention for the submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Jun Keong appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama