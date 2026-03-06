KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Malaysia recorded its highest ever approved investment figures in 2025, underscoring strong confidence in the country’s economic direction.

He said total approved investments reached RM426.7 billion last year, an increase of 11 per cent compared with 2024. A total of 8,390 projects were approved, with the potential to create 244,902 job opportunities for Malaysians.

Domestic investment remained robust at RM219.6 billion, accounting for 51.5 per cent of the overall total.

At the same time, foreign investment surged by 20.9 per cent to RM207.1 billion, reflecting both local and international investor confidence in Malaysia’s stability, clear policies and economic trajectory.

Anwar said the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts across the Madani government, with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) intensifying work to ensure that investments are not only approved but also realised, translated into jobs, technology transfer and prosperity for the people.

“This is not just about numbers, but proof of the world’s confidence in Malaysia and the reform agenda we are implementing,” he said, adding that the government would continue working hard to ensure the benefits are felt by all Malaysians.