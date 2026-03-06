KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Records from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) revealed that, from 2024 to January 2026, 1,325 traders did not register for the Sales and Service Tax (SST) despite collecting the tax, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The ministry said these traders had unlawfully charged and collected the tax.

“All of them have repaid JKDM a total of RM76.7 million.

“In this regard, any trader who is not registered but has charged Sales Tax or Service Tax must return those amounts to the JKDM in accordance with the applicable legal provisions,” the ministry said in a written reply to the Dewan Negara yesterday in response to Senator Roderick Wong Siew Lead regarding the number of traders who did not register for SST and had been required to make repayment.

For cases identified through audits or investigations, the MOF said tax repayments must be made based on a Demand Notice issued after the audit is concluded.

It added that JKDM also provides instalment payment facilities, subject to the submission of relevant financial documents, before consideration can be given by the respective Customs station. — Bernama