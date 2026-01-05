KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Two people were killed in a road crash, including the driver of a Nissan GT-R, after the vehicle lost control in a residential area along Jalan Dedap 1, Taman Johor Jaya, in Johor Bahru, yesterday.

In a statement, Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sohaimi Ishak said the 3.20pm accident involved four vehicles: a Nissan GT-R, a Kia Picanto and two Perodua Axia cars.

Initial investigations found that the Nissan GT-R, driven by a 29-year-old local man, lost control and entered the opposite lane, colliding with a Kia Picanto driven by a 58-year-old local woman and two Perodua Axia vehicles driven by men aged 30 and 29.

“The Nissan GT-R driver suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said, adding that one of the Perodua Axia drivers, aged 30, later died at Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI).

Four other victims sustained minor injuries and were treated at HSI.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Police advised road users to obey traffic laws, observe speed limits and maintain safe distances.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 07-386 4222.