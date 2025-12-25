KOTA KINABALU, Dec 25 — Thousands of Christian worshippers streamed into St Michael’s Catholic Church in Penampang from 8am onward to attend Christmas Holy Mass, bringing a joyful and harmonious festive energy to the historic venue.

The nearly 80-year-old church welcomed a steady flow of congregants and visitors from various backgrounds all morning, with many taking the opportunity to pray and gather with family.

Dressed in their finest festive attire, people also captured commemorative photographs in front of the original church building and monument that marks the early development of Catholicism in Sabah.

For Joel Luke Lewis, 33, Christmas in Sabah holds a unique charm, celebrated in a spirit of togetherness and mutual respect among the state’s diverse communities.

“Christmas in Sabah is not just a religious celebration; it is about unity. We come from different families and cultures, yet every year we gather with the same spirit — one of mutual respect and shared celebration,” he told Bernama today.

Another worshipper, 45-year-old Maria Francisca, observed that Christmas in Sabah is always marked by a spirit of inclusivity, reflecting the deep, communal bonds formed within a society long accustomed to multicultural harmony.

“Even though we come from different ethnicities and faiths, the Christmas spirit brings us together. Many of my non-Christian friends offer their greetings, which makes the celebration even more meaningful,” she said.

Meanwhile, Herman Limus, the head warden of the church, said this year’s Christmas turnout has been exceptional, with over 3,000 people attending Holy Mass yesterday and thousands more attending this morning.

“Every year, St Michael’s Church becomes a focal point for the community—not only for Christians but also for friends of all backgrounds who come to experience the Christmas atmosphere. It truly reflects the very special harmony we have here in Sabah,” he remarked.

St Michael’s Catholic Church, completed in 1947, is one of the oldest churches in Sabah. Its stone wall structure, built from manually cut stone blocks in the aftermath of the Second World War, is one of Penampang’s most iconic landmarks. — Bernama