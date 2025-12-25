KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Three individuals were summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday to record statements in connection with the procurement of army projects.

Sources said the MACC has also intensified investigations, which began the day before yesterday, by reviewing accounts suspected to be involved in procurement-related corruption, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

“Yesterday, the MACC called three individuals to record statements. Initial investigations found that from 2023 to 2025, there were 158 army procurement projects exceeding RM500,000, while projects below RM500,000 totalled 4,521.

“Preliminary checks on all these projects revealed that several companies frequently secured high-value projects, which appears suspicious,” the source said today.

However, detailed profiling of the companies receiving the contracts has not yet been conducted.

On Wednesday, the MACC received a complaint and recorded a statement from activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, regarding information he had obtained.

The activist visited the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya around noon to provide the information.

On Tuesday, MACC officers visited the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), focusing on projects executed via open tender procurement methods as well as procurement under the Army’s Responsibility Centres (PTJ).

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He emphasised that all investigations are conducted independently and professionally, based on facts and evidence, in accordance with the applicable law.

Earlier, media reported that Chegubard had filed a police report against a senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) over alleged money laundering.

The report was lodged at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters on December 22, with Chegubard also claiming to have a financial forensic report involving the individual’s personal accounts.