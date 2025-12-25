ALOR SETAR, Dec 25 — Two men, a father-in-law and his son-in-law, suspected of being involved in a robbery targeting a female student at Masjid Al Bukhary last Friday, have had their remand extended by another four days to facilitate investigations.

Kota Setar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Syed Basri Syed Ali said the suspects, aged 23 and 46, will remain in remand until December 28, reported BuletinTV3.

He said further investigations are still ongoing.

Media reports previously described the case as particularly disturbing, with the father-in-law allegedly conspiring with his son-in-law to carry out the robbery before both were arrested by police last Saturday.