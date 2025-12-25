KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a thunderstorm warning for several states, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds until 7pm.

In a Facebook post issued at 4.40pm, MetMalaysia said the affected areas include Kedah (Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan) and Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim).

The warning also covers Kelantan (Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong and Kuantan), Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang), as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

In Negeri Sembilan, the affected districts are Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson, Kuala Pilah and Rembau, while Melaka is also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

For Sarawak, the warning applies to Kuching (Bau and Kuching), Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Lubok Antu), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song and Bukit Mabong), Miri (Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang.

MetMalaysia said a thunderstorm warning is issued when there are indications of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that are occurring or expected to persist for more than an hour.

The department added that such warnings are short-term in nature and are valid for a period of no more than six hours for each issuance.