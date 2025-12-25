KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A total of 8,006 volunteers have been appointed to assist with this year’s Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, marking the highest number since the initiative was launched in 2023, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

In a Facebook post today, Fadhlina noted that the total number of volunteers who have participated in the initiative over the past three years has reached 20,997.

"We will never stop trying, finding ways to deal with the workload of teachers. This ensures that educators can fully focus on teaching and learning tasks while at the same time maintaining their well-being," she said in the post.

We will continue to explore ways to ease the workload of teachers. This allows educators to focus fully on teaching and learning while ensuring their well-being,” she said. — Bernama