KUCHING, Dec 25 — Christians in Sarawak began their Christmas celebrations early today, flocking to churches as early as 7am to attend religious services before spending the day with family and loved ones.

For Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) psychology student Priscilla Michelle Gindal, 21, this year’s Christmas held special meaning, even though she was celebrating far from her parents.

The Bintulu native said the holiday allowed her to strengthen ties with relatives living in Samarahan, as well as friends around Kuching.

“Despite being far away from my family, I am grateful that I can still feel the festive atmosphere and gather with relatives and friends,” she said when met by Bernama after attending a religious service at St Peter’s Church here today.

Priscilla added that Christmas also provided a moment for self-reflection and hope for a better and more blessed future.

Meanwhile, Unimas Strategic Communication student Aloysius Wilson, 21, said this year’s celebration felt more festive despite being observed simply, with no major differences from previous years.

“Even with a simple celebration, the Christmas spirit is still very much felt. This holiday is important for strengthening family ties before returning to focus on our studies,” he said.

The Batu Kawa native added that the festive break gives students a chance to step away from academic commitments and spend quality time with family, relatives and friends.

A Bernama survey also found that many people took advantage of the Christmas holiday to relax and go sightseeing with their families at popular landmarks around the city, including the Kuching Waterfront, Darul Hana Bridge and the Borneo Cultural Museum. — Bernama