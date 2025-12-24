IPOH, Dec 24 — Police have confirmed that a fight which recently went viral on social media, involving four individuals at a restaurant in Taiping, was investigated and amicably resolved by the parties involved on December 20.

Taiping District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Nasir Ismail said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between two customers and two restaurant workers.

“All individuals involved in the altercation came to the Taiping District Police Headquarters (IPD) for investigation purposes, and they reached a mutual agreement to resolve the matter amicably on the same day the incident occurred.

“Both parties lodged police reports stating that the misunderstanding had been settled amicably,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nasir also said that another video related to the incident, showing the individuals shaking hands, had also gone viral on social media platforms. — Bernama