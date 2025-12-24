MELAKA, Dec 24 — Police arrested three individuals in separate raids on December 15, believed to be involved in several housebreaking cases around Melaka Tengah, following intelligence gathered over several months.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the arrests of two men aged 33 and 29 and a 24-year-old woman were carried out by a police team from Branch D4 (Intelligence/Operations), Criminal Investigation Division, Melaka Tengah district police headquarters (IPD).

“In the operation, two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested at an antique shop in Jalan Munshi and following the arrest, a raid was conducted at a house in Pokok Mangga which led to the arrest of another male suspect along with the seizure of case items.

“Further interrogation also found that all the suspects were involved in 10 housebreaking cases reported in this district,” he said in a statement today.

Explaining further, Christopher said further investigation found that the two men were siblings, while the woman was believed to be the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

He said the police also seized various items believed to be the result of criminal activities, including gold plates, old coins of various currencies, various models of mobile phones, a laptop, an iPad, various brands of watches, gloves, headgear, iron cutters, pliers, a flashlight and a knife.

“The results of the check found that one of the suspects has 20 previous records of offences involving crime and drugs, while the other two suspects do not have any criminal records.

“All suspects are now remanded until December 29 to assist in the investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama